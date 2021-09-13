Scientists scramble to harvest ice cores as glaciers melt

“COMPLETE SHOCK”

Last September, Schwikowski stood bundled in snow gear as wet cylinders of ice were winched out of the boreholes on Grand Combin. The wetness surprised her, she said. Frigid meltwater drained from ice core pieces that should have been solid. And the core, which should have been translucent, had sections that were perfectly clear.

Ice cores like those from Grand Combin have helped scientists illustrate humanity’s impact on earth's climate by providing a record of greenhouse gases dating back well before industrialisation.

The ice preserves tiny air bubbles – direct evidence of past atmospheres. Ice also captures air pollutants, pollen and other temperature and precipitation measures in a single archive, all on the same time scale, sometimes at the resolution of individual seasons.

Another member of the Grand Combin expedition, Italian climate scientist Carlo Barbante, said the speed at which the ice on the Alpine massif had melted in the last few years was “much higher than it was before”. Finding the wet cores was a "complete shock", he said.

As a result, Barbante and other scientists - including Schwikowski - sped up plans to extract a core from the Colle Gnifetti glacier on the summit of the Alps’ Monte Rosa, a few hundred meters higher than Grand Combin. In June, several months earlier than originally scheduled, they launched. The two cores they drilled were of good quality, Barbante said.

Barbante said he is also hoping to organise a trip to Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa’s highest mountain and the only possible ice core site left on the continent, next year or the year after.

One study cited in the recent UN report calculated that present-day warming has already set in motion melting that will eliminate all glaciers on the mountain by 2060.

A 2009 discovery by American scientist Douglas Hardy of the mummified remains of a 19th century pig on one of the highest points of the mountain’s glaciers suggests some of the climate history the scientists are hoping to retrieve is already gone. "The implication of that is that we've lost last 200 years’ worth of recorded time," said Hardy.

Barbante and Schwikowski are part of a scientist-led group called Ice Memory that is trying to build an archive of ice cores from glaciers around the world. Ice Memory is endorsed by the UN’s main cultural agency, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

So far they have drilled in Europe, Bolivia and Russia. The cores are temporarily being stored in Europe, but the plan is to ship them to Antarctica for long-term storage because the site would not depend on power, which could suffer an outage.

"A hundred years from now, when the Alpine glaciers will be completely disappeared, we will have the samples" for future generations of scientists, said Barbante.