Reuse cutlery but shun public transport? What's driving inconsistent behaviour in climate change

SINGAPORE: You take pains to tote around reusable crockery and cutlery in the name of sustainability, but bemoan getting anywhere by public transport.

You believe in not having air-conditioning at home, but have no qualms about double-bagging your groceries at the supermarket.

You remind yourself to always turn off the lights when not in use, but think nothing about ordering food in plastic and styrofoam takeaway containers - thrice a week.

This seemingly contradictory behaviour, where one does their part for climate change yet draws the line at certain actions, is more common than expected.

The CNA programme Who Cares About Polar Bears?, which aired in November 2022, examined the cognitive dissonance that hinders individuals from being consistent in working towards a greener planet.

Consider what Dr Samuel Chng from the Singapore University of Technology and Design describes as a common phenomenon - of young, idealistic “pro-environment” individuals insisting they will never own a car, only to go back on their word a few years later.

The turning point? When they start working, earning money and placing greater value in convenience, time, comfort and social status, said the head of the urban psychology lab at the university’s Lee Kuan Yew Centre for Innovative Cities.

“Once you want the lifestyle, that’s where the cognitive dissonance comes in. Something has to go, and typically, it’s your belief that goes. You change it and you explain it away,” explained Dr Chng.

“And that’s where people (experience) this 'moral licensing' (by) doing a small action. Like, I’m going to stop using plastic straws, but guess what, I’m going to consume and buy a new car.”

In August last year, an OCBC Climate Index found that most Singaporeans surveyed were still not embracing many sustainable behaviours despite being aware of environmental issues. This was also reflected in the previous year’s findings.