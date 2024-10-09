Climate change made deadly Hurricane Helene more intense: Study

WASHINGTON: Hurricane Helene's torrential rain and powerful winds were made about 10 per cent more intense due to climate change, according to a study published on Wednesday (Oct 9) by the World Weather Attribution (WWA) group.

Although a 10 per cent increase "might seem relatively small ... that small change in the hazard really leads to big change in impacts and damage," said climate scientist Friederike Otto, who heads the research organization.

The study also found that fossil fuels - the primary cause of climate change - have made hurricanes like Helene 2.5 times more likely to occur.

In other words, storms of Helene's magnitude were formerly anticipated once every 130 years, but now the probability is closer to once every 53 years, on average.

To conduct the study, researchers focused on three aspects of Hurricane Helene: Precipitation, winds and the water temperature of the Gulf of Mexico - a key factor in its formation.