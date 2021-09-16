Survey reveals Southeast Asians’ concerns about lack of regional climate change action

BANGKOK: A new survey on Southeast Asians’ attitudes and perceptions of climate change reveals genuine concerns among respondents about the crisis but pessimism around whether regional governments are doing enough to tackle it.

The survey, which was conducted online by the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute (ISEAS), probed 610 people from all 10 Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states in a range of different sectors, including academia, business, government, media, students and international organisations. This is the second year that ISEAS has conducted the survey.

Seventy per cent of those surveyed said they believe climate change is a serious and immediate threat to the well-being of their country.

But only 15.7 per cent believes that their government considers climate change an urgent national priority and has allocated sufficient resources to address this threat.

Less than a quarter of respondents think that their country’s climate policies and laws are aligned with the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius as agreed under the Paris Agreement, while only 31.8 per cent agreed that ASEAN is effective as a regional organisation in tackling climate change.

There is some optimism, however, around the ability of climate change investments to provide a boost to economic competitiveness, especially from those surveyed in Vietnam, which has made large inroads on its renewable energy rollout plans in recent years.

Yet only just over 15 per cent overall thought that their government had seized on the chance to use COVID-19 stimulus money to contribute to a green recovery.

“The results show that Southeast Asians believe that more should be done to address climate change issues, with a majority viewing climate change to be as much of a crisis as the COVID-19 pandemic,” Choi Shing Kwok, the director and CEO of ISEAS, said in a statement.

He added: “Survey respondents also believe that better and more innovative climate change policies can result in higher economic competitiveness. This will translate into strong support for governments and private companies pursuing climate change initiatives in the region.”