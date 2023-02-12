Coral Triangle communities find solutions as underwater world faces deep climate challenges

APO ISLAND, Philippines: Around the small volcanic island, the sea is heavy and the sky is dark. This is the Amihan season in the Philippines, where days are defined by the onset of the northeast monsoon, cooler temperatures and trade winds.

Below the surface of the water nearby, there is turbulence too. Soft corals undulate in the strong current and small colourful fish seek refuge as waves break on the reef.

Other underwater visitors to Apo Island off the coast of Negros do not seem to mind the conditions though.



Green sea turtles have found a safe haven just metres from the shoreline of this fishing community. Unafraid of snorkelling tourists, the turtles graze in the murky shallows on a rich supply of seagrass. Locals estimate there could be up to 250 turtles that frequent the island’s waters, a rare phenomenon that has boosted the fledgling economy here and injected further momentum to protect marine life.