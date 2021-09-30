Keep up climate pressure, UN chief tells youth

MILAN: UN chief Antonio Guterres urged young people on Thursday (Sep 30) to keep up their pressure on world leaders, praising them for "setting a powerful example" ahead of a vital climate summit next month.

"The window of opportunity to prevent the worst impacts of the climate crisis is closing quickly," he told hundreds of youth activists gathered in Milan.

"We know what needs to be done and we have the tools to do it. Young people have been in the forefront of putting forward positive solutions, advocating for climate justice and holding leaders to account."

The COP26 UN climate summit, which begins Oct 31 in Glasgow, is being billed as crucial to the continued success of the 2015 Paris Agreement.

The landmark 2015 accord commits nations to limiting global temperature rises to "well below" 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels through sweeping emissions cuts.

Countries also promised to work towards a safer temperature cap of 1.5C.

But emissions have continued to rise in the six years since the deal, while the latest round of national carbon-cutting pledges puts Earth on track to warm a "catastrophic" 2.7C this century, according to a UN assessment this month.

Guterres urged delegates in Glasgow to bring their emissions plans in line with a 1.5C pathway.

"This means that they must commit to net-zero by mid-century, with ambitious 2030 targets, and clear plans to achieve them," he said.