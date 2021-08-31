With climate change making weather more extreme, people need to adjust plans according to forecasts: Grace Fu

SINGAPORE: People will need to get into the habit of checking weather forecasts daily and adjust their plans accordingly with more extreme weather events expected due to climate change, said Sustainability and the Environment Minister Grace Fu on Tuesday (Aug 31).

Speaking at a webinar on the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's latest report and its implications for Singapore, Ms Fu said that the findings highlighted the need for the country to press ahead with its climate adaptation efforts.

“As climate change brings about more intense rainfall, it will not be possible to completely eliminate flash floods, that is why another important aspect of climate adaptation is our community resilience,” said Ms Fu.

“For far too long, Singaporeans have grown used to our weather, as we think the weather doesn't change very much. But increasingly, we need to build the habit of checking weather forecasts, checking weather advisories to go about our daily lives,” she said, adding that it will be a part of the country’s preparedness as a population.

Over the past two weeks, heavy monsoon rain saw water levels in drains and canals nearing full capacity, and flash floods occurring in many parts of the island.