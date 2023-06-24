The Climate Conversations: As temperatures rise, do cities need a chief heat officer like they do in Melbourne?

CHANGING A CITY'S INFRASTRUCTURE

Melbourne is also planning to build more water fountains, misters and other recreational water features to cool the city. Outdoor water play areas will be one of key features in city planning for children during the day.

By integrating water into the city’s landscape, Ms Crawford said she hopes it will turn the city into a place of cool respite.

“(We’re) bringing water to people’s attention as an opportunity to cool. So that doesn’t just mean going and jumping into the swimming pool because not everybody’s going to have access to places like that,” she said.

But when the sun sets and temperatures remain high, some residents without air-conditioning are forced out of their homes, either in the stairwells of their homes or even under trees, said Ms Milne.

To help them cope, community groups have opened air-conditioned rooms overnight. The chief heat officers and their team have also been hitting the streets, distributing cooling kits and conducting seminars to help the public understand how to better prepare for the heat.

LESSONS FROM HISTORY

Beyond green walls and shaded spots, air-conditioning remains a popular way of bring indoor temperatures down but powering all that cool air also requires burning burns more fossil fuels.



“It's a chicken-and-egg thing,” said Associate Professor Gregory Clancey, a researcher studying urban heat in Asia.