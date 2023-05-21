The Climate Conversations: What is a ‘green’ funeral?

SINGAPORE: When Mr Ang Ziqian took over his family’s funeral business, laying the dead to rest involved quite a lot of carbon emissions – from huge conventional caskets and cremation (which releases greenhouse gases) to land cleared for burials.

“I entered the profession in 1995. (Back then) it was very traditional,” said the managing director at Ang Chin Moh Group.

In those days, he added, most people opted for burials. Today, about 82 per cent of the dead in Singapore are cremated and practices like sea scattering of the ashes have become commonplace.

But urns made of porcelain, granite or marble do not dissolve or break down in water and are bad for the environment, said Mr Ang.

“I felt that it actually affects the marine biodiversity and the environment,” he added.

So he went in search for a better solution. The result? Biodegradable urns made of recycled paper and paper clay which are shaped to look like seashells.

“The family members place the cremated remains into the urn, lower it down to the sea surface. It floats for about 20 to 45 minutes before it sinks to the bottom of the seabed and slowly disintegrates.”

“It brings out the green consciousness of people,” he said. “The journey to the end matters equally as well.”