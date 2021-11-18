Climate-friendly farming: Greenland's melting glaciers offer an answer

NUUK FJORD, Greenland: On a shore near Greenland's capital Nuuk, a local scientist points to a paradox emerging as the island's glaciers retreat: One of the most alarming consequences of global warming could deliver a way to limit its effects.

"It's a kind of wonder material," says Minik Rosing, a native Greenlander, referring to the ultra-fine silt deposited as the glaciers melt.

Known as glacial rock flour, the silt is crushed to nano-particles by the weight of the retreating ice sheet, which deposits roughly one billion tonnes of it on the world's largest island per year.

Professor Minik Rosing and his team at the University of Copenhagen have established the nutrient-rich mud boosts agricultural output when applied to farmland and absorbs carbon dioxide from the air in the process.

Scientists at multinational brewer Carlsberg are also investigating and have found that adding 25 tonnes of glacial rock flour per hectare increased crop yield on barley fields in Denmark by 30 per cent.

Similarly, researchers from the University of Ghana, managed to increase maize yields by 30 per cent using glacial rock flour to offset the impact of rain and heat on poor farmland.

The nano size of the silt's particles is what allows plants more access to nutrients including potassium, calcium and silicon compared to normal rocky farmland.

"We are the stage in this project where we definitely know that it works," Rosing says. "There are many barriers between this and a big scale industry, but the potential is definitely there."

His team has asked Novo Nordisk Foundation, owner of drug-maker Novo Nordisk, to extend its financing of the project.

Following on from the small tests, over the coming three years, larger-scale field tests are planned in Denmark and Ghana to assess whether it makes economic sense to ship the material to farmers around the world.

The scientists also plan to begin testing the material on other soil types in Australia, France, Italy and the United States next year.

ABSORBING CO2

The tiny size of the silt's particles also helps speed up a natural process whereby rocks absorb CO2.

When the silt dissolves in rainwater and releases its nutrients, it undergoes a chemical reaction that locks in carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. The solution is then washed out with drainage water and eventually deposited on the seabed as carbonate minerals.

The idea of applying finely-grained rock to farmland is not new and several studies have shown that by-products from mines or quarries can improve soil quality. But the method has gained interest due to the added benefit of absorbing CO2.

"That realisation has been a catalyst for a lot more research in this area," David Beerling, professor at the University of Sheffield and lead author of a study on crushed basalt, said.

The study found that spreading finely crushed basalt on fields, as well as helping crops to grow, removes CO2 from the atmosphere at a cost comparable to other methods of carbon capture.

Such detailed calculations have yet to be made for glacial rock flour, but tests by the scientists in Copenhagen indicated that one tonne of glacial rock flour would absorb between 250 and 300kg of CO2 when applied to fields, potentially allowing farmers to sell that as carbon credits.