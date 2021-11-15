Sun, wind and rain on a tray: How the Scottish are finding food solutions using vertical farming

IGS started in 2013 as a collaboration between a Scottish farmer and a professor. Years later, this final product is the result of millions of pounds of research and development.

Making food systems more efficient, flexible and less wasteful is key to the company’s strategy in the face of deep global issues.

“The United Nations estimates that the world’s global population is going to rise to 10 billion by 2050. It’s not a straight line, it’s an exponential curve. It means we have to grow more food in the next 30 years than the previous 10,000,” Farker said.

“We do not have enough arable land and it’s not close to our populations so therefore it’s not sustainable to carry on agriculture in the traditional sense. We have to find a new paradigm and we have to find new technologies.”

The plan for this technology is to supplement, not replace, traditional farming and empower young agricultural entrepreneurs. Singapore is a key target market and IGS plans to open an office in the city state early next year.

“One of Singapore’s challenges is water. I don’t think greenhouses are going to cut it,” Farker said.



“We use one litre of water to grow a kilogram of lettuce. A greenhouse needs 20L, a field needs 250L. We use much, much less water and we have zero emissions.

“If you look at our footprint, each of our towers is 42 sq m, which would grow the same as 42 ha in a field and is 20 times more efficient than a greenhouse in terms of footprint,” he said.

The growth towers do not come cheap though, with pricing starting at about GBP2.5 million (US$3.3 million). It leaves space for smaller players to come up with their own vertical farming solutions too.