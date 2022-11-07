Climate-resistant coffee trees could save Mozambique rainforest

Gorongosa is still recovering from a civil war that killed about 1 million people between 1977 and 1992.

The park, once considered one of Africa's finest, became a conflict site and lost almost all of its wildlife.

Population growth and urbanisation in surrounding communities undermined restoration efforts as remaining animals were poached and forests cut down for firewood, agriculture and housing.

"We realised that if we keep talking as a park, keep talking that we need to do reforestation without having immediate tangible benefits ... (progress) was very slow," Muagura said.