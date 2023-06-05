Fossil fuelled: Climate talks begin with spotlight on oil chief

She added it was critical to "recognise that the fossil era is ending".

On Sunday, the United Arab Emirates' Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, responsible for overseeing the preparations for COP28, met with US special presidential envoy for climate John Kerry, in a meeting attended by al-Jaber.

The three reviewed UAE-US initiatives including "The UAE-US Partnership for Accelerating Clean Energy (PACE), which will catalyse US$100 billion in financing," a statement said.

Last year's UN climate summit in Egypt reached a landmark deal to help vulnerable countries cope with climate-enhanced disasters, but failed to toughen up commitments to tackle emissions, despite backing from more than 80 countries.

The Bonn meeting will strive to close the gap on a past-due promise of US$100 billion per year to help poorer countries make their economies greener and prepare for future climate shocks.

Observers will also look for signs of how nearly 200 nations represented will respond to the first-ever "Global Stocktake", due in September, of progress made in reducing carbon emissions.

The assessment will echo a UN report warning that the world may cross the 1.5C warming threshold within a decade. The report also said existing fossil fuel infrastructure could tip global temperatures over the edge if its carbon pollution is allowed to escape into the atmosphere.

Meanwhile, emissions - which must drop nearly 50 per cent by 2030 to keep the Paris climate treaty goals within reach - continue to rise.

EXISTENTIAL THREAT

The 2015 Paris Deal calls on countries to limit global warming "well below" two degrees Celsius, or preferably 1.5C, a safer limit that would still have severe implications for millions.

It does not say how the world will meet that challenge.

Among the most vocal advocates of slashing fossil fuel use are small island nations that could be wiped off the map within decades by rising sea levels.

"Fossil fuels are certainly the main culprit in this climate change fight," Samuelu Laloniu, special envoy of the government of Tuvalu, told AFP in Paris.

"What is at stake for Tuvalu is the entire country."