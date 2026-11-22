SINGAPORE: For decades, Singapore has built upwards and pushed its coastline outwards, reclaiming land from the sea to make room for a growing population and expanding economy.

Now, that same strategy is taking on a new purpose: protecting the island-state from rising sea levels.



By 2100, mean sea levels around Singapore could rise by as much as 1.15m. Combined with high tides and storm surges, water levels could reach up to 5m above today's average sea level.

With about a third of Singapore's land lying less than 5m above mean sea level, the consequences could be far-reaching.

The risks extend well beyond beaches and coastal parks. Residential areas, shipping ports, the financial district and other critical infrastructure could also be vulnerable to flooding.