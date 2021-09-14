As climate talks near, pressure grows on Asia to cancel new coal projects

KUALA LUMPUR: With six nations accounting for more than 80 per cent of planned new coal projects globally, winning commitments to cancel those projects could help November's COP26 UN climate summit "consign coal power to history", a key goal of organisers, researchers said.

Proposed new coal power capacity globally has plunged 76 per cent since the Paris Agreement in 2015, with 44 countries agreeing to end new projects, according to a report by think-tank E3G released on Tuesday (Sep 14).

Asia however is still at the centre of the world's remaining pipeline, which means action by six countries alone - China, India, Vietnam, Indonesia, Turkey and Bangladesh - could remove more than four-fifths of planned projects before construction.

Ending the use of coal - the most polluting fossil fuel - for power production has been a key focus for climate change activists, leading to funding and insurance for new projects rapidly drying up.

Swiftly ending coal use is seen as vital to global goals of capping global warming at "well below" 2 degrees Celsius and ideally 1.5 degrees Celsius, and avoiding swiftly worsening climate threats such as harsher storms, floods, wildfires and crop failures.

But coal remains a mainstay for power generation in Asia, which accounts for 75 per cent of global coal demand, according to the International Energy Agency.

Countries with significant coal deposits or energy systems reliant on the fuel have been slow to abandon it, tied down in part by the costs of abandoning still-functioning plants and mines or reluctant to break commitments to new plants.

China also remains a major funder of new coal energy, even as declining prices for solar and wind power make green energy more competitive than coal in most parts of the world.

"The economics of coal have become increasingly uncompetitive in comparison to renewable energy, while the risk of stranded assets has increased," said Chris Littlecott, the report author and an associate director at E3G.

'LAST MAN STANDING'

China alone is home to about 53 per cent of the new coal power capacity under construction globally, the report noted.

That is despite a 74 per cent reduction in its project pipeline since the Paris climate accord, according to E3G.

The Asian giant, however, is not only under scrutiny for its coal projects at home but also for funding projects abroad, after two other major financiers - South Korea and Japan - said this year they would end overseas coal financing.

"China is the last man standing in supporting coal projects abroad," Li Shuo, a Beijing-based policy advisor at Greenpeace East Asia, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

"The Chinese government should get ahead of this trend by declaring an overseas coal moratorium. Doing so before COP26 will contribute momentum into the year-end global climate gathering," he said.