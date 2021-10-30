Net zero: Why they're worried in rural Australia

BUSHFIRES AND DROUGHT

Scientists argue it is no coincidence that Australia suffered some of its worst bushfires in living memory in 2019/20, a period of intense drought and record heatwaves.

Floods, cyclones and other extreme weather events have also been attributed to increased carbon emissions, as well as more localised environmental crises.

The Great Barrier Reef off the coast of Queensland is the largest and most complex coral reef system in the world. The underwater wonderland attracts many thousands of tourists a year.

Yet in the past five years it has suffered three mass bleaching events, which have been partly blamed on climate change.

Warmer sea temperatures have removed the algae which in turn causes coral to turn white, thereby threatening the long-term survival of one of the planet's most sensitive ecosystems.

The future of the reef - and how to prevent its destruction - is just one of many environmental issues that will place added pressure on the Australian government at COP26.

The question is: How much is the nation prepared to sacrifice in the form of higher energy costs and loss of jobs in the quest for a safer planet?

"INEVITABLE CHANGE"

Professor Andy Pitman, Director of the Centre of Excellence for Climate Extremes at the University of New South Wales, likened the current debate to the end of the horse and cart era and the beginning of the industrial revolution.

Jobs and the economy face inevitable change, he argued.

It is not about whether it happens, it is about how effectively it's managed," he pointed out.

"It's going to happen whether or not Australia or Singleton like it. What's critical is that replacement and better opportunities are made available to these people."

Chris Briggs, a research director at the Institute for Sustainable Futures, agreed.

He is a specialist in renewables and has no doubt that clean energy transition will more than compensate for the loss of jobs in more traditional industries.

"The regions built around coal are certainly vulnerable but there's no question there's the potential for more jobs and a lot of upside" he told CNA.

He pointed to Australia's bountiful supplies of wind, solar and hydro resources, which he believes will boost employment.

Then there is the lucrative market for other minerals such as copper which will continue to require labour.

"There is going to be enormous demand for non-coal types of mining," he added.

"And we could see a resurgence in aluminium and steel based on low costs renewables."

Hydrogen also has the potential to replace locally produced gas, while more heavy industry could end up being powered by renewable energy.

"As we transition to clean energy local advantages in solar, wind and hydro will become more important," he predicted.

And that could mean many more jobs.

JOB REPLACEMENT

Back in Singleton, the local mayor, Sue Moore, is not so sure.

And she has little time for Australian government guarantees that jobs in renewable industries will have the potential to replace employment lost by the end of coal production.

As a Singleton resident born and bred, she knows how the locals feel.

"Generally speaking, they don't see that renewables are going to deliver the jobs. There might be jobs in the construction phase but definitely not once the structures are complete," she said.

Such sentiments are echoed by many people in regional Australia. It is why the National Party, which keeps the coalition government in power, has negotiated generous guarantees about future jobs growth and renewable technology from Prime Minister Scott Morrison, in return for their support.

It is their backing that will allow him to commit to a 2050 net zero emissions target at COP26.