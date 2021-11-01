COP26: Past 7 years the hottest ever recorded, scientists say

EFFECTS OF LA NINA, EL NINO

Despite La Nina conditions contributing to moderately cooler weather conditions in the Tropical Pacific region this year, its impact will not reverse any wider trend of increasing global temperatures, the report concluded.



Taalas said future El Nino conditions would likely result in new record heat levels.



The report also found that sea level rise around the world has accelerated since 2013 to a new high this year, while ocean acidification and warming continued.

The past seven years have seen accelerated losses of ice mass from glaciers and ice sheets, including in Antarctica, while greenhouse gases concentrations reached new highs last year.

“From the ocean depths to mountain tops, from melting glaciers to relentless extreme weather events, ecosystems and communities around the globe are being devastated. COP26 must be a turning point for people and the planet," UN Secretary-General António Guterres said in a statement in response to the report.



This latest data is expected to further inform negotiations over the next two weeks in Glasgow. COP26 is being framed as a last chance for world leaders to make the necessary agreements and take sufficient actions to halt such drastic temperature rise and the various effects that come from it.

"PIVOTAL MOMENT"

United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Executive Secretary Patricia Espinosa formally opened COP26 on Sunday, calling on countries to strive for a collective positive outcome during the talks that can build global momentum on climate action for the next decade and beyond.



“We stand at a pivotal point in history. Humanity faces several stark but clear choices,” she said in her opening speech.



“Success at COP26 is entirely possible. We are all facing the same climate emergency. We must all be part of the solution.

“Let us rise to the enormous challenge of our times, this pivotal point in history — and achieve success for not just our present generation, but all generations to come,” she said.

The new president of COP26, Alok Sharma, also set out the agenda that the United Kingdom would be pushing throughout its presidency period.

“At COP26 I’m calling on countries to work together, to mobilise finance, to increase action to adapt to climate impacts, to complete the Paris rulebook after six years and accelerate action this decade to keep 1.5 degrees within reach,” he said at a media conference.



“I remain hopeful.