COP26: 10 reasons why it’s an important moment in the climate change fight

BANGKOK: At the start of November, more than 100 world leaders are expected to descend on Glasgow in Scotland for the latest round of high-level talks to help address the challenges of climate change.

Following the Paris Agreement in 2015, signatories pledged to increase their climate ambition every five years. Despite being delayed due to the pandemic, COP26 - which stands for “Conference of the Parties - is the moment for countries to plot their path towards reduced emissions and the ultimate target of a decarbonised planet.

If the meetings go to plan, they could trigger much greater momentum towards carbon net-zero in many parts of the world.

Here are 10 important things that you need to know about COP26.

1. COP26 could be the last chance to limit global warming

While the Paris Agreement was a transformational treaty, setting a climate pathway for the vast majority of countries in the world, the details of what each nation would actually contribute to the cause can be updated as they go along.



Their pledges - known as “Nationally Determined Contributions” - back six years ago have been criticised as being incompatible with the plan to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. In fact, those commitments would have resulted in 3 degrees Celsius of warming.



For COP26, the targets need to be updated and strengthened in order to keep the hopes of the Paris Agreement alive. Deep cuts are needed and soon. Legal mechanisms within the negotiations will help countries hold each other accountable.

The latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) shows that grim scenarios are down the line, depending on the pathways taken by governments and major polluters.



Negotiations will centre on more ambitious targets to reach by 2030, to avoid the globe reaching a tipping point, whereby future heat - and all the consequences of that - will be locked in.

2. The UK will be setting the agenda with four main focus areas

As the co-host (alongside Italy), the UK will be pushing for the conference to focus on “coal, cash, cars and trees”, according to Prime Minister Boris Johnson.



Mr Johnson said it was “time for humanity to grow up” and act decisively to save the planet, during a major speech to the UN General Assembly in September.

That means a push for a timeline to stop the burning of coal and to reach an agreement to stop building new coal infrastructure, in order to consign the dirty fossil fuel to history.

COP26 President-Designate Alok Sharma said he also wants every country to arrive in Scotland with a clear climate adaptation plan, a much-overlooked aspect of targets, which have tended to focus on mitigation measures.



The UK wants a faster global shift to electric vehicles, an end to deforestation with supporting finance measures, rules for global carbon markets and the mobilisation of funds for developing nations, an area that has been neglected by the world’s wealthiest countries.

3. Some countries have set ambitious targets; others have not

There has been a flurry of activity in recent months as countries announced improved targets bringing forward the year they would decarbonise by. Many are aiming for carbon neutrality, or net zero, by 2050. Malaysia, Laos and Australia are three countries in this region to make that pledge.