5 key issues to watch out for in Baku’s COP29 global climate change talks

BAKU: Azerbaijan will be the centre of the climate change universe over the next fortnight, as it plays host to the 2024 United Nations (UN) Conference of Parties (COP29), another critical juncture for progress on key issues.

The COP is the supreme decision-making body of the UN when it comes to assessing progress in dealing with climate change.

World leaders, government negotiators, global financiers and industry heavyweights will begin talks in the capital Baku early next week, the latest round of high-level climate conversations to try and slow down temperature rise and transition the world’s economy to something greener and more sustainable.

Beyond the lofty overarching goals, focus will be honed in particular on mobilising the eye-watering amounts of public and private money needed to stave off climate calamity.

From the host’s perspective, the intention of the summit will be to “enhance ambition and enable action”, according to COP29 President-Designate Mukhtar Babayev.

There will be obstacles and sticking points. In the background, regional conflicts in Europe and the Middle East again threaten to undermine a multilateral system that is wholly dependent on consensus.

Negotiators will be on the clock - the summit starts on Nov 11 and is meant to close on Nov 22 - while in the background, scientists continue to warn that the planet’s vital signs are in bad shape and time for marked progress is imperative.

While attendance at COP29 is not expected to reach the 100,000 over delegates that were seen at COP28 in Dubai last year, this edition still looms as an important moment in climate talks.

Here are five key issues to pay attention to when COP29 commences.