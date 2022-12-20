'We could do better': Experts 'guardedly optimistic' about historic COP15 deal

“I think it's going to be a big part of their business model going forward, I think we will see a change in the way people view financing,” he said.

ISSUES WITH FUNDING

Under the agreement, countries will commit to spending US$200 billion per year on conservation by the end of the decade, which will include public, private, and philanthropic support.

The amount includes the US$25 billion in annual funding developed countries are expected to provide to the developing world starting in 2025. The figure will go up to US$30 billion per year by 2030.

The amount pledged by developed countries to help developing nations, despite the landmark commitment, was not enough, Prof Pittock said.

“What's really needed is the order of magnitude for funding. There are existing mechanisms, such as the global biodiversity facility that the World Bank oversees. So, there's the mechanisms to do it. We really need developed countries to be more generous,” he said.

One argument is that the global north has really benefited from the exploitation of the south, said Dr Lum. The global north refers to nations of the world which are characterised by a high level of economic and industrial development, and are typically located to the north of less industrialised nations while the global south refers to nations on the other end of the spectrum.

“I think we need a bit more equitable system, but at least there is a framework for both government and private sector to make available US$200 billion annually,” he said.

“Important specifics need to be sorted out, but I think there's this agreement that this has to be done. It has to be inclusive, it has to be equitable,” Dr Lum added.

ROLE OF CHINA, SOUTHEAST ASIA

The role of China, which was in charge of the meeting, is “critical”, said Prof Pittock.

“In some ways, they’ve (China has) been a bit of a bridge builder between developing and developed nations here. It's notable that in the presidency of this conference, China collaborated with a number of Western governments,” he said, adding that this includes countries they have been in disputes with.