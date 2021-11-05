‘Woman, Southeast Asian, landscape architect’: Thailand’s Kotchakorn makes mark at global climate change talks

GLASGOW: David Attenborough was in the middle of arguably one of his most important public calls to action. To more than 100 world leaders, on the biggest stage at the opening of global climate change talks in Glasgow, he called on delegates to rewrite the human story in the face of a monumental challenge.

As he paused, for a moment, another face appeared onscreen with a decidedly different accent.

“Can we fix the climate problem in one generation? My answer would be yes. We have to,” said Kotchakorn Voraakhom.

The Thai landscape architect was as surprised as anyone to be seen in front of the world’s most powerful people. “Oh my gosh. I just had no idea, actually,” she said. “My friend in the US posted it on Instagram and I thought, what am I doing there? Of course, I feel definitely honored and very surprised.”

The video excerpt was from an interview Kotchakorn had done in the lead up to COP26, a short film in a YouTube series sharing the voice of the people on the frontline of climate change.

Kotachakorn was last year named a United Nations Global Climate Action Award winner for her transformative work building innovative landscape solutions for urban resilience in Bangkok.



That recognition gave rise to her attending COP26 in the UK, which began on Nov 1. Given the logistical difficulties, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the apparent limited access to the conference from attendees from the Global South, she admitted that she felt fortunate to even be there.