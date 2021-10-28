Scientific advisers urge detailed plans from COP26, not just climate pledges

In a statement published on Thursday (Oct 28), senior scientific advisers in countries including Argentina, Australia, Britain, Canada, Costa Rica, India, Mauritius, Mexico and Morocco, said it was still possible to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius by the end of the century.

However, significant behavioural, technological and socio-economic transformations are needed to achieve a steep reduction in emissions by 2030 and net zero emissions by 2050.

The advisers said governments must develop long-term strategies based on scientific evidence to scale up ways to decarbonise economies over the next decade, have clear and detailed policies and regular reviews of emissions reduction plans.

'MORE THAN JUST A PLEDGE'

"The 1.5 degrees Celsius (limit) is achievable provided action is taken. Action needs to be more than just a pledge; it needs to be backed up by clear plans and those plans need to be monitored," Patrick Vallance, the UK government's chief scientific adviser, told journalists.

The advisers said a range of existing and new technological solutions need to be scaled up rapidly and deployed across all sectors of the global economy.

There should be much more international collaboration to accelerate research, development, demonstration and deployment of effective ways to reduce emissions and solutions to adapt to climate change.