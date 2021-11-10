Producers target 2040 end date for polluting vehicles

GLASGOW: Countries and manufacturers on Wednesday (Nov 10) agreed to phase out sales of internal combustion engine vehicles by 2040 in a pledge at COP26 that the world's top four producers did not sign.

The announcement from climate summit host Britain vowed that signatories would strive to have only new sales of zero-emissions vehicles from 2040 and "by no later than 2035 in leading markets".

They said they would support governments in seeking "to make zero emission vehicles the new normal by making them accessible, affordable and sustainable in all regions by 2030".

But the world's leading vehicle-producing countries - China, the United States, Japan and Germany - did not put their names on the announcement.

Leading vehicle manufacturers Toyota, Volkswagen and Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi were not on the list either.

Ford, Mercedes-Benz, General Motors and Volvo Cars - all of whom have pre-existing commitments to phase out internal combustion engine vehicles - were, however, involved in the pledge.

Road transport contributes most transport emissions, which accounts for around 20 per cent of all man-made carbon pollution.