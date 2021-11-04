Roll up, roll up, the COP26 circus is in town

Glasgow has been consumed by this conference, the largest the United Kingdom has ever hosted. It was already delayed for a year due to the COVID-19, yet even now the spectre of the pandemic hangs over the event.

So too do the clear inequalities that exist, between those at the negotiating table, the world’s fate seemingly at their whim, and those literally out in the cold.

Critics of COP26 never wanted these meetings to go ahead. They called it unfair, inequitable, exclusionary. Climate change is a global challenge they argued, but COP26 was not a place for everyone.

Uneven vaccine distribution, high costs and uncertain travel conditions have frozen out many from the developing world and the representatives from the Global South. Those with the most at stake have the least access.

Still, an estimated 25,000 people have rolled up to the circus. The excruciating queues at the single entry for those without diplomatic accreditation attest to the desire to be part of the solution to the world’s greatest crisis, or at least observe what is going down.

Complaints in different languages, accents and outfits though show that while the international representation may not be ideal, it is still diverse.

Many donned face masks but social distancing has been long forgotten among the throng. Daily COVID-19 rapid lateral flow tests are mandated but the checks by overwhelmed security offices seem cursory at best.