COP26: World leaders promise to end deforestation by 2030, but most Southeast Asian countries yet to sign on

GLASGOW: More than 100 countries have signed a pledge to halt and reverse forest loss and land degradation by 2030 as a tool to combat climate change and limit global temperature rise.

Yet, despite the signatories including some of the world’s largest forest custodians, including Brazil, Indonesia and the Democratic Republic of Congo, most countries in Southeast Asia did not make the commitment.

Collectively the signatories account for 85 per cent of the world's forests. Among the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states, only Indonesia and Vietnam have committed.

The Glasgow Leaders’ Declaration on Forest and Land Use, issued at global climate change talks at COP26 on Tuesday (Nov 2), promises to better conserve forests, accelerate their restoration and promote sustainable practices that do not encourage land degradation. It also pledges to empower indigenous people and local communities as well as significantly increase finance for sustainable agriculture and forest management.

Under the declaration, US$12 billion of public funding will be mobilised over the next five years in developing countries, on top of additional funding to be provided by the private sector.

Forests are crucial in efforts to slow down the onset of climate change. The World Resources Institute estimates that forests absorb nearly one third of all carbon emissions. But their effectiveness is being compromised by human activities, including ongoing deforestation.

Southeast Asia is home to nearly 15 per cent of the world’s tropical forests, yet also has one of the fastest rates of deforestation.

While vast areas of forest have already been lost, what remains are crucial carbon stores that scientists say need to be protected.

Ms Nonette Royo, a human rights and environment lawyer and the executive director of the Tenure Facility, which works with local communities on sustainable forest management, said it was disappointing that Southeast Asian countries with crucial responsibilities to preserve forests had not signed the declaration.

“That’s really a letdown. For me, it’s on our wish list for those countries to come forward,” she told CNA on the sidelines of COP26.

“But it has not negated the movement in the countries. In all those countries, there are still people mapping, documenting and waiting for when the opportunity comes for those rights to be registered in the system,” she said.

Simply having indigenous people recognised in the leaders’ declaration was a huge positive after years of striving for their voices to be heard in the corridors of power, Ms Royo said. She also singled out the impact it could have in Indonesia, a country with huge forest resources and ambitious plans to use that land to decarbonise its economy.

“For the president of Indonesia to say indigenous peoples, it’s very important because Indonesia has not officially said that before. They say legal customary communities. So that’s significant,” she noted.