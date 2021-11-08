From Philippines to COP26: Mother and daughter unite to fight for Indigenous people’s climate change rights

GLASGOW: Vicky and Jing Tauli-Corpuz got their visas to travel to the United Kingdom for global climate change talks at COP26 only six hours before their scheduled flight.

Amid the pandemic, arranging travel to Glasgow from the Philippines was a task that required more patience and resilience than usual.



They are attributes well suited to this mother and daughter, both now relative veterans of the international negotiating circles.



Both are proud Kankana-ey Igorot women, Indigenous peoples from the Cordillera region of the Philippines. For years, they have been leading voices in the fight for climate change justice and rights for Indigenous peoples and local communities, not just in their home region but all around the world.



The plight of Indigenous groups has been included as a discussion point during COP26 but it still largely remains a peripheral topic. That is despite Indigenous people protecting about 80 per cent of the biodiversity remaining across the globe.



New research shows that land amounts to 958 million ha in countries spanning most of the world’s endangered tropical forests, sequestering 250 billion metric tonnes of carbon.

“That itself is evidence that we are doing the right thing, despite the fact that our rights are always violated,” said Vicky, the former UN Special Rapporteur on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

“Those kinds of evidence are important to come into the picture because that is what will strengthen the bid of Indigenous peoples to convince the dominant society that different forms of knowledge - traditional knowledge - should really have a place in coming up with solutions that we are looking for."

The bureaucratic and structural barriers to inclusion and recognition at these types of conferences are real. Vicky and Jing understand how to navigate the hallways and the language associated. But they know it can be exclusionary for many others, who can be left behind as a result.



It is estimated that some two-thirds of civil society organisations that would be expected to attend COP stayed at home, due to logistics, expenses and the global pandemic. Many of them are from the global south, typically poorer nations with fewer resources to mitigate or adapt to climate change, which they largely have not contributed significantly towards.



“Knowledge holders from other regions weren’t able to come. Some of them have no passports. For some of them, their visa applications are still pending. So there you can see the inequity between the developed and the developing," said Jing, a biologist, lawyer and member of Nia Tero, a US-based foundation that supports Indigenous guardianship.



Meantime, environmental destruction continues unabated in many regions, ravaging the custodial lands of increasingly exposed and marginalised communities.



“Many Indigenous commitments live in the most vulnerable ecosystems, whether that be the Arctic, low lying islands or very high mountains. When there are hurricanes, or cyclones or floods, these are the places that are really impacted very much,” the elderly Vicky said.



“It’s not just the direct impacts of climate change but also some of the solutions that are provided, that are pushed, but are not really respecting the rights of Indigenous peoples.”