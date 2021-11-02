COP26: Indonesia needs more climate help from developed countries, Jokowi tells world leaders in Glasgow

GLASGOW: Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Monday (Nov 1) that developed economies need to contribute more funds and share technology in order for his country to ramp up its climate change efforts.

In his speech as part of the World Leaders Summit at the United Nations global climate change summit (COP 26), Widodo highlighted Indonesia’s efforts to use its abundant natural resources as a key strategy in lowering its carbon emissions, while describing climate change as a “major threat to global prosperity and development”.

“With its abundant natural resources, Indonesia continues to contribute to tackling climate change,” he said.



“We, countries with large green areas and re-greening potential, as well as countries with vast seas that have the potential to contribute to carbon sequestration, need support and contribution from developed countries.”

Developing countries are pushing the world’s richest nations to deliver on a pledge to deliver US$100 billion in annual financing, which was initially agreed to as part of the Paris Agreement.

Since then, those funds have largely not been mobilised. According to a new report released ahead of COP26, the funds are not expected to be provided until 2023.

Under its updated climate targets - known as Nationally Determined Contributions, submitted before COP26 - Indonesia outlined three pathways to a low carbon economy, the most ambitious being contingent on foreign assistance.

That path would see the country meet its Paris Agreement commitments and progress towards net zero emissions by 2060 or sooner. It also pledged that its most polluting sector - forestry and land use - would reach emissions peak by 2030.