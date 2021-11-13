With COP26 in overtime, latest draft deal keeps eye on climate ambition

GLASGOW: A new draft agreement for the UN climate conference in Glasgow on Saturday (Nov 13) maintained a core demand for countries to set more ambitious plans to tackle global warming and asked them to phase out inefficient subsidies for the fossil fuels heating the planet.

The draft proposal, drawn up by the COP26 conference's British hosts, needs approval from the nearly 200 countries represented, who will wrangle over the details on Saturday.

COP26 had been supposed to finish on Friday.

The proposal retained its core demand for nations to set tougher climate pledges next year, in a bid to bridge the gap between their current plans to cut emissions this decade and the far deeper reductions scientists say are needed to stop global temperatures rising beyond 1.5 degrees Celsius and becoming catastrophic.

The draft deal attempts to unblock talks on finance, which have dominated the COP26 summit, by offering reassurances that rich countries, whose emissions are largely responsible for causing climate change, will provide finance to poorer nations that are facing huge costs from worsening storms, droughts and rising sea levels.

It asks rich nations to double by 2025, from 2019 levels, their financial support to help poor countries to adapt to climate impacts. The previous draft deal had used 2020 levels as the baseline, and nations will lock horns on Saturday about whether the latest version would deliver sufficient money.