Climate change ‘a matter of life and death’, Thai PM Prayut says at COP26 summit

GLASGOW: Climate change is the “gravest challenge of our time”, Thailand Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha told COP26 - the United Nations’ global climate change conference being held in Glasgow - on Monday (Nov 1).

During his speech at the World Leaders Summit, Prayut said that the stakes have never been higher to reach a common goal in combating the crisis, while highlighting Thailand as one of the most vulnerable nations to the damaging impacts of climate change.

“This is a matter of life and death for our world and the future of our children,” he said.



“Time is running out and we can no longer afford to be complacent in combating climate change for it means the end of the world as we know it.

“This is a war that man can join hands in, not to destroy one another but to fight against a common enemy we ourselves created and to right the wrongs we inflicted on this planet.”

AMBITION CONTINGENT ON FUNDS

Prayut said that Thailand was willing to step up its level of ambition to achieve net zero emissions by the middle of the century, 15 years faster than currently pledged, if the country received the necessary funds and technology from richer nations.



“I’m here to express Thailand’s willingness to be more aggressive in addressing the climate change challenges in every way and by every means possible,” he said.



“With the adequate, timely and equitable support of technology transfer and cooperation and, most importantly, availability of and access to ample green financing facilities, Thailand can increase our NDC (nationally determined contribution) to 40 per cent and reach our net zero by 2050.”