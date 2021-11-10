COP26: Singapore calls for ‘clear roadmap’ to keep 1.5 degrees within reach

GLASGOW: Singapore has called for “urgent collective action to address the global climate crisis” during the delivery of its national statement at COP26 on Tuesday (Nov 9).

Minister for Sustainability and Environment Grace Fu said that multilateral cooperation was essential to delivering successful outcomes at the negotiations in Glasgow. She also committed Singapore to further reviewing and enhancing its future climate goals.



“COP26 must provide a clear roadmap on how to keep 1.5 degrees within reach,” she said. “International climate change cooperation is key to achieving an outcome that is far greater than the sum of our parts.”



“We are a densely populated small city-state with no hinterland and limited access to renewable energy, we do not shy away from taking bold actions,” she said.



Ms Fu highlighted several priority areas for Singapore at COP26, including completing negotiations under the Paris Agreement Work Programme.



The minister has been involved in high-level talks to operationalise Article 6, which covers cooperation among countries to meet their emissions reduction targets, including through international carbon markets.



She also called for “a strong climate finance package for developing countries”, a key aspect of negotiations. During COP26, poorer nations bearing the brunt of climate change impacts have renewed demands for U$100 billion in annual financing to mitigate and adapt, funds that have largely not been mobilised.



In calling for other countries to come forward with ambitious climate targets and low emissions strategies, Ms Fu told the conference that the Singapore Green Plan 2030 had set out “concrete near-term plans” to achieve the country's net zero aspiration.



Climate action this decade is considered essential if the planet is to avoid excessive temperature rise, which would see devastating impacts across the globe.



​​Southeast Asia will experience a range of worsening conditions and disasters, including dangerous heatwaves, intense rain events, powerful tropical cyclones and coastal cities inundated by rising sea levels.