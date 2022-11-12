Making green hydrogen more attractive in international carbon markets

Green hydrogen is increasingly touted as one way the world can combat climate change, but it is not seen as cost-competitive.

These methodologies are a key part of an initiative by Perspectives Climate Group and South Pole, another firm which helps companies and governments decarbonise. The initiative aims to unlock the potential of renewable and low-carbon hydrogen in carbon markets, backed by Verra and Gold Standard - independent organisations which set the market standards.

Dr Michaelowa added that for firms using their carbon credits to scale up the use of green hydrogen, as part of their voluntary carbon offset projects, the entire value chain is so high that these projects will “definitely pass” the additionality test.

The additionality test measures the impact of projects that aim to voluntarily reduce emissions - the reductions achieved need to be additional to what would have been if the project had not been carried out.

“We are enabling an environment for projects, especially in regions where you don't have a functioning carbon trading system or a carbon taxation system, to be able to leverage voluntary carbon markets … so they can generate additional revenues for those hydrogen projects that would otherwise not be able to take (off),” said Dr Gokce Mete from South Pole.

Given that the hydrogen supply chain is complex, developing the right methodologies requires collaboration across the whole sector, she added.

MIXING UP USE OF CARBON CREDITS

Firms could also diversify the mix of carbon credits to optimally invest them, said Gold Standard’s chief technology officer Owen Hewlett.

“At the moment, what the carbon market does (is) if you're a buyer, maybe you calculate at the end of the year, ‘I've got (a) 100,000-tonne footprint, I'll buy 100,000 products’,” he said.