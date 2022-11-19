COP27 climate summit considers new proposal for 'loss and damage' fund

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt: The United Nations climate agency on Saturday (Nov 19) published a draft proposal for a deal to tackle the issue of "loss and damage" that said the COP27 summit would agree to launch a new fund to help countries cope with the cost of climate damage.

The draft - which the nearly 200 countries at the COP27 summit in Egypt will now consider, and potentially change, before deciding whether to approve - would agree to "establish a fund for responding to loss and damage".

Calls by developing countries for such a fund has dominated the UN negotiations over the last two weeks, pushing the summit past its scheduled Friday finish as countries struggle to strike a deal.

The draft proposal would kick many of the most controversial decisions on the fund into next year, when a "transitional committee" would make recommendations for countries to then adopt at the COP28 climate summit in November 2023.

Those recommendations would cover "identifying and expanding sources of funding" - referring to the vexed question of which countries should pay into the new fund.