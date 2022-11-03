COP27: 7 reasons why Egypt’s climate conference matters in the fight against global warming

CAIRO: This month, world leaders and key industry figures will head to the coastal Egyptian town of Sharm el-Sheikh for the latest round of United Nations climate change negotiations.

It looms as one of the most intense and turbulent iterations of the annual conference yet, with the past year witnessing a litany of damaging disasters against the backdrop of record-high temperatures and a disruptive major regional conflict.

COP stands for Conference of the Parties, referring to the countries that signed up to the UN’s original climate agreement back in 1992. This time, leaders of more than 200 governments have been invited to attend.

Here are seven important things to know about COP27.

1. The world hasn’t been doing enough to stop global warming

The latest UN report shows that while countries are slowly reducing emissions, it is not happening fast enough to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius by the end of the century. That is considered a key tipping point, beyond which the damage from climate change will exponentially increase.

The report released last week found that there was "no credible pathway" to achieving that 1.5 degree goal, a situation labelled "woefully inadequate". Instead, the current action pledges up to 2030 would have the planet on track for 2.5 degrees of heating, which would have devastating consequences.

Implementing improved climate pledges by 2030 is considered crucial. And while current projections show that emissions will no longer increase beyond 2030, the rapid decreases required to halt global warming are not yet happening.

At COP26 last year in Glasgow, participating nations pledged to revisit their climate ambitions and return to Egypt with strengthened plans. Only a small number of countries have already done so.

Raising ambition and urgent action will again be the call of organisers. It is expected that more countries will improve their non-binding pledges at COP27 during the leaders summit in the first few days of the conference.

2. The shadow of global disasters will hang over negotiations

The past 12 months have provided a reality check for just how impactful climate-driven disasters can be, right across the globe.

Pakistan has been devastated by floods, the Philippines was again struck by deadly typhoons while China endured a historic drought - so too have parts of Africa.

Additionally, South Korea logged record rain events, Europe suffered its hottest summer in 500 years and with it damaging wildfires and the United States was slammed by Hurricane Ian.

These increasingly common and persistent extreme weather events are directly connected to carbon emissions and only forecast to get worse as decades pass. The costs of picking up the pieces in the aftermath, especially for poorer nations, will be top of mind as negotiations unfold.​​​​​​