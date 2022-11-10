COP27: Indonesia receives plaudits for deforestation action, but globally, trees keep falling

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt: Indonesia has received affirmation of its attempts to rein in previously rampant deforestation, as ministers convened at the United Nations climate summit in Egypt.

At a panel discussion on Indonesia’s efforts to make its forest and land use segment a net carbon sink by 2030, officials labelled the country a leading light for the rest of the world to follow on a complex and critical issue.

“Indonesia has been trying very hard. Our deforestation rates have dropped significantly,” said Dr Siti Nurbaya, the country’s minister for environment and forestry.

Last year, Indonesia was a rare success story, recording a 25 per cent drop in deforestation rates, similar to its neighbour, Malaysia, making Southeast Asia the only region in the world on track to end the harmful practice by 2030.

Forests are crucial tools in efforts to slow down the onset of climate change. It is estimated that they absorb nearly one-third of all carbon emissions. But their effectiveness is still being compromised by human activity.

Indonesia updated its climate targets ahead of COP26 in Glasgow last year, to target a pathway to a low carbon economy and for its most polluting sector - forestry and land use - to reach emissions peak by 2030.

“The promise being made at the moment with nature is a really big promise,” Zac Goldsmith, the UK Minister for Asia, Energy, Climate and Environment told the panel, which was convened on Wednesday (Nov 9).

“We rely, all of us around the world, on Indonesia's success. Indonesia is doing a global service of protecting these extraordinary natural treasures. If Indonesia fails, we all fail and if Indonesia succeeds, we have a chance globally to succeed,” he said.

“Our hope is that Indonesia will be a guiding star on tropical forests for other countries,” said Anne Beathe Tvinnereim, Norway’s Minister for International Development.