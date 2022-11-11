COP27: Lack of food, water and information test the mettle of climate delegates

SHARM EL-SHEIKH: As I sat on a dark bus at Sharm el-Sheikh airport, alone for 40 minutes, waiting for somebody - anybody - to drive me towards my hotel, I suspected this might be a sign of things to come.

But as the clock ticked towards midnight and mosquitoes ravaged my ankles, the full spectre of this year’s United Nations climate change summit in Egypt was still not apparent.

Sharm el-Sheikh, a town of sprawling resorts on the picturesque Red Sea, is long accustomed to welcoming international guests. Managing 33,500 delegates to the year’s most important climate talks though has proven a true challenge.

Since its official opening on Sunday (Nov 6), the grumblings from attendees at COP27 have reverberated as loud as any of the speeches coming from the plenary halls, hosting the world’s most powerful people.

Negotiating climate change finances and policy is already seen as akin to pulling hen’s teeth, a protracted struggle over particular wordings and political interventions threatening to unravel progress on the challenges of our time.

But throwing tens of thousands of people into a conference centre in the middle of the desert without a proper accessible source of drinking water, nutritious food without an hour of queuing under Egypt’s midday sun, or information or direction to avoid the pandemonium that is navigating transport in and out, all under the shadow of the existential questions about the future of the planet, seems like a particularly cruel human experiment.