COP27: Organisers launch global plan to drive climate change adaptation this decade

SHARM EL-SHEIKH: Organisers of the United Nations climate summit in Egypt have launched a set of 30 goals aimed at accelerating transformative action on climate adaptation this decade.

The Sharm El-Sheikh Adaptation Agenda wants to rally action from both governments and non-state actors on adaptation - the ability to prepare and adjust for a hotter planet with more extreme and damaging events, with the ambition of improving the lives of 4 billion people by 2030.

The agenda was framed as the “first comprehensive global plan” to address adaptation, which has increasingly become a focus of nations bearing the brunt of climate change impacts.

It sets targets for countries, regions, cities, businesses, investors and civil society to strive for across multiple impact themes, including food, agriculture, water, nature systems, housing, infrastructure, planning and finance.

In launching the plan, COP27 President Sameh Shoukry called adaptation a “second line of defence” against climate change, but one that remained a peripheral focus.

“This is becoming really an issue of concern because it doesn't have adequate attention or finance,” he said in a press briefing at COP27.

“I think what has happened this year, in terms of severe weather patterns and the devastation that has resulted, has highlighted the importance of adaptation and there is no way to avoid that there should be funding,” he said.

“This is an important gap in climate action, a gap that addresses actual lives and livelihoods of people. And if we aren't going to be concerned with those, then we are missing the real component.

“What we do here has to resonate with ordinary men and women who are currently suffering because of the situation that we find ourselves in.”