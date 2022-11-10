Pakistan amplifies demands at COP27 for loss and damage progress in wake of deadly floods

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt: Pakistan’s climate minister said catastrophic floods this year have set the country back half a century, as she amplified her calls for the developed world to come to the negotiating table on providing more financial assistance.

Sherry Rehman spoke to CNA on the sidelines of the United Nations climate change summit in Egypt, and urged a decision on loss and damage to be made at COP27, while her people continued to struggle.

“There are 33 million people impacted. We have women and children and they need a predictable future to look towards,” Ms Rehman said on Thursday (Nov 10).

“Their livelihoods have been completely swept away, whether their cattle or livestock or the croplands that they depended on. And that’s something that is very much the urgent need of the hour.”

Loss and damage would involve the mobilisation of finance from richer nations that have historically caused climate change to those countries on the front lines reeling from the increasingly costly impacts.

It is on the official agenda of COP for the first time amid growing frustration from developing nations that the vast majority of current climate funding has been directed to mitigation, or efforts to slow down the warming of the planet.

Loss and damage funds would be designed to assist countries suffering from impacts that they cannot avoid or adapt to, and delegates are expected to push for a formal mechanism to deliver those funds.