‘Bad for the world’: Southeast Asia environment leaders wary about lack of US climate leadership under Trump

“We heard that the US might withdraw from the (Paris) Agreement. If it happens, it will be bad for the world climate community. This is a worry,” said Dr Ching Thoo Ki, the secretary-general of Malaysia’s Ministry Of Natural Resources And Environmental Sustainability.

“The Global North has to be fair to assist the Global South in combating climate change.



“Put aside all the geopolitical issues, focus on what is on the table now, and this is climate change. The glaciers are melting. Sea levels are rising. So it's happening,” he said.

The Philippines is a leading player in generating more finances for a Loss and Damage Fund for countries bearing the brunt of climate impacts. It is currently hosting the fund’s board.

Ms Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga, Secretary of Environment and Natural Resources, told CNA that while the US is a “very important country in terms of reaching our climate goals”, the Philippines had to be pragmatic going forward.

“The general feeling, I think, for the Philippines is that we march on,” she said.

“Of course, there are geopolitical, geostrategic considerations to every decision that we make, but we know how vulnerable we are, and therefore our paths will basically stay on track.”

Indonesia’s new minister for the environment, Mr Hanif Faisol Nurofiq, would not be drawn directly on the impact of Mr Trump’s re-election but echoed general concerns about a lack of cooperation and progress in climate diplomacy in the current political climate.

“Our hope is that with the opportunity of COP29, all countries will open themselves up to take clear, realistic actions that can be carried out together. If all countries can work together, then it will be easier to achieve results that can be agreed globally,” he said.

“If we get too absorbed into endless discussion and continue to build and emit greenhouse gases, we will get nothing but just discussions that have no end.”