World still split over money as clock ticks on COP29

BAKU: A fresh draft deal published on Thursday (Nov 21) at the deadlocked COP29 climate talks shows rich and poor countries still divided as time runs out to strike a finance agreement for developing nations.

The streamlined text released in Azerbaijan recognises developing countries need a trillion dollars per year to fight global warming, but does not present a much-sought figure needed to land the deal.

This will be the focus as nations go back to the negotiating table with just a day to go until COP29 is supposed to conclude in Baku.

The draft reflects the broad and opposing positions of developed countries - which are obligated to pay climate finance - and the developing countries that receive it.

"The new finance text presents two extreme ends of the aisle without much in between," said Li Shuo, director of the China climate hub at the Asia Society Policy Institute.

The main sticking points - who should pay, how much and the type of funding - remain unresolved in the slimmed-down 10-page document.

Ali Mohamed, the chair of the African Group of Negotiators, said the "elephant in the room" was the lack of a concrete number.

"This is the reason we are here ... but we are no closer and we need the developed countries to urgently engage on this matter," said Mohamed, who is Kenya's climate envoy.