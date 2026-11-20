ANTALYA, Türkiye: The UN's COP31 climate talks enter their endgame on Friday (Nov 20), with countries sharply divided over a draft deal lacking any mention of planet-heating fossil fuels, threatening to push the negotiations into overtime.

Negotiators from nearly 200 countries were scrambling to bridge their differences after two weeks of talks in the Turkish Mediterranean city of Antalya, but the summit appears poised to spill into the weekend.

The talks come with a series of stark reminders of the urgency of climate action, from heatwaves in Europe and devastating floods in Nepal to a record-breaking El Nino wreaking more havoc around the world.

The war in Iran and oil price shock have added another layer of complexity to the talks, sharpening divisions over energy security and the future of fossil fuels.

An initial draft deal earlier this week included calls to accelerate action to phase out fossil fuels.

But a new version released by COP31 co-host Australia on Thursday omitted any mention of oil, gas and coal - the main drivers of climate change.

The absence is a "black mark", French Ecological Transition Minister Monique Barbut said.