ANTALYA: The COP31 presidency proposed an eleventh-hour deal on Sunday (Nov 22) that again fails to mention fossil fuels by name --an omission that sparked a tense standoff at the UN climate talks.

The latest offering by summit co-hosts Turkey and Australia, published deep into overtime, leaves unresolved tensions over planet-heating fossil fuels but retains a much-sought goal to electrify the global economy.

The proposal needs consensus approval from nearly 200 nations at a closing session Sunday, but they have struggled to bridge differences during two weeks of grinding negotiations.

Fossil fuels are a flashpoint at the climate talks and the summit comes against a difficult backdrop of soaring energy prices and geopolitical tensions stemming from the war in Iran.

A draft deal unveiled earlier this week called for a faster phase-out of fossil fuels but a second, pared-down version released Thursday stripped away all mentions of coal, oil and gas.

Threats of a walkout prompted Turkey and Australia to convene a hurried meeting between the European Union and Saudi Arabia - opposing camps on fossil fuels - in a bid to broker a compromise.

The latest text introduces a reference to a previous global deal in 2023 to shift the world away from fossil fuels - but stops short of naming them explicitly.

And it retains a contentious push to expand carbon capture and storage, a disputed technology championed by the fossil fuel industry but criticised as costly and ineffective in cutting emissions.