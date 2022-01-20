Pristine coral reef unblemished by warming oceans found off Tahiti

PARIS: Scientists have discovered a pristine 3km-long reef of giant rose-shaped corals off the coast of Tahiti, in waters thought to be deep enough to protect it from the bleaching effects of the warming ocean.

The reef, which lies at depths of more than 30m, probably took around 25 years to grow. Some of the rose-shaped corals measure more than 2m in diameter.

"It was magical to witness giant, beautiful rose corals which stretch for as far as the eye can see. It was like a work of art," said French photographer Alexis Rosenfeld, who led the team of international divers that made the discovery.

Most of the world's known coral reefs are in warmer waters at depths of up to 25m, UNESCO said. The reef off Tahiti lies in the "twilight zone" 30m to 120m below the surface where there is still enough light for coral to grow and reproduce.