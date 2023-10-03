Countries pledge to raise US$12 billion to fund coral reef protection

SINGAPORE: An alliance of nations said on Tuesday (Oct 3) members would raise US$12 billion to protect coral reefs from threats such as pollution and overfishing, but experts warned the funding would only be a drop in the ocean unless broader climate risks are addressed.

The International Coral Reef Initiative (ICRI) said it would secure public and private investment to help conserve and restore coral ecosystems, which sustain a quarter of the world's marine species and more than a billion people.

"The functional existence of these critical ecosystems is at stake due to the climate crisis and a myriad of other anthropogenic stressors," it said. "The window for protecting these ecosystems is closing rapidly."

Coral reefs have come under increasing pressure as a result of rising marine pollution, destructive coastal development and fishing fleets.

But they are also suffering because of rising sea temperatures, which cause coral to expel colourful algae living inside them, a phenomenon known as "bleaching".