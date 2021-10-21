COVID-19 recovery poses dire climate, health risks: Lancet

PARIS: Countries' fossil-fuel powered COVID-19 recoveries will have long-lasting consequences on human health and risk worsening food and water insecurity, heatwaves and infectious diseases already threatening billions globally, a major assessment warned on Thursday (Oct 21).

The Lancet Countdown is the largest annual study of the impacts of climate change on human health.

It found that up to 19 per cent of Earth's land mass was affected by extreme drought in 2020 and warned that climate change posed a major threat to food security, which already affects more than 2 billion people.

Compared with the historic average, the global population of over-65s lived through 3.1 billion additional extreme heat days last year, it found.

Populations of 134 countries are now at greater threat from wildfires than at any time previously, and millions of farmers and construction workers are losing income because of the rising number of extremely hot days.

And climate change is creating ideal conditions for infectious diseases such as dengue fever, Zika virus, cholera and malaria across a far larger span of the globe than just a few decades ago and including Europe, it said.

"Climate change is here and we're already seeing it damaging human health across the world," said Anthony Costello, executive director of the Lancet Countdown.

"As the COVID-19 crisis continues, every country is facing some aspect of the climate crisis too."