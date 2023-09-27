Decarbonising shipping to cost over US$100 billion per year: UN

GENEVA: The UN called for rapid decarbonisation of the shipping industry on Wednesday (Sep 27), warning that the price tag could top US$100 billion a year as the sector's emissions continue to swell.

The UN's trade and development agency UNCTAD highlighted the vital role shipping plays in the global economy, with over 80 per cent of all traded goods in the world moved by sea.

But it also accounts for nearly 3 per cent of all greenhouse gas emissions globally.

At a time when industries are under pressure to reduce their carbon footprint to avert catastrophic climate change, emissions from the global maritime fleet have increased by 20 per cent in the past decade.

"We call for global action to decarbonise shipping," UNCTAD chief Rebeca Grynspan told reporters, presenting an annual report on the industry.