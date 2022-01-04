Jump in deforestation of world's most biodiverse savanna alarms Brazilian scientists

SAO PAULO: Deforestation last year rose to the highest level since 2015 in Brazil's Cerrado, prompting scientists on Monday (Jan 3) to raise alarm over the state of the world's most species-rich savanna, a major carbon sink that helps to stave off climate change.

The Cerrado, which is spread across several states of Brazil and is one of the world's largest savannas, is often called an "upside-down forest" because of the deep roots its plants sink into the ground to survive seasonal droughts and fires.

Destruction of these trees, grasses and other plants in the Cerrado is a major source of Brazil's greenhouse gas emissions, although it is far less densely forested than the more famous Amazon rainforest that it borders.

Deforestation and other clearances of native vegetation in the Cerrado rose 8 per cent to 8,531 sq km in the 12 months through July, Brazil's official period for measuring deforestation, according to national space research agency Inpe. That is more than 10 times the size of New York City's land area of 783.84 sq km.

"It's extremely worrying," said Mercedes Bustamante, an ecologist at the University of Brasilia.

Bustamante also criticised the government for a lack of transparency for announcing the deforestation data on New Year's Eve.

The added destruction is particularly concerning, scientists say, when considering that roughly half of the Cerrado has been destroyed since the 1970s, mostly for farming and ranching.

"You're transforming thousands of square kilometres annually," said Manuel Ferreira, a geographer at the Federal University of Goias.

"Few other places on earth have seen that rapid of a transformation."