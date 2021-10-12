No end in sight for deforestation, as national goals and funding fall short

KUALA LUMPUR: Countries are spending only a fraction of the nearly US$500 billion needed each year to stop tree loss and restore forests worldwide to help meet climate and nature goals, researchers warned on Tuesday (Oct 12).

An annual report on the 2014 New York Declaration on Forests - backed by more than 200 countries, firms and green groups - found the sustained reductions in forest loss needed to meet its 2030 target to end deforestation are highly unlikely near-term.

This year's report focused on finance and forestry in national climate action plans submitted for the 2015 Paris climate accord, finding that many governments have yet to set specific forest protection goals under that pact.

The progress report by 28 civil society and research groups also found that, since 2010, countries have invested only between 0.5 per cent and 5 per cent of the estimated US$460 billion per year needed to conserve, manage and revive the planet's forests.

Michael Allen Brady of the Center for International Forestry Research, which contributed to the report, said current funding was "only a drop in the bucket of what we need".

"By ramping up investments in forest protection and sustainable management, the world could reduce emissions while securing clean air, water, fibre, food, livelihoods and biodiversity," the scientist added in a statement.

Cutting down forests has major implications for global goals to curb climate change, as trees absorb about a third of carbon emissions, which they release if they rot or are burned.

In 2020, tropical forest losses around the world equalled the size of the Netherlands, according to monitoring service Global Forest Watch.