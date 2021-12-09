Wetlands destruction driving 'sensitive' dragonflies to brink

GENEVA: The destruction of wetlands is driving a decline of dragonflies around the world, with one-sixth of species of the magnificently colourful insects threatened with extinction, conservationists said on Thursday (Dec 9).

A report from the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) presented the first assessment of all 6,016 dragonfly and damselfly species globally, and found that at least 16 per cent of them risked going extinct.

Their decline was a symptom of widespread loss of the marshes, swamps and free-flowing rivers they breed in, driven mainly by the expansion of unsustainable agriculture and urbanisation around the globe, IUCN said in the update of its "Red List" of threatened species.

"By revealing the global loss of dragonflies, today's Red List update underscores the urgent need to protect the world's wetlands and the rich tapestry of life they harbour," IUCN director general Bruno Oberle said in a statement.

"Globally, these ecosystems are disappearing three times faster than forests," he warned.

A report published three years ago by the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands found that 35 per cent of the world's wetlands - which include lakes, rivers, marshes and peatlands, as well as coastal and marine areas like lagoons, mangroves and coral reefs - were lost between 1970 and 2015.

Wetlands are uniquely valuable. They store carbon, protect against floods and offer habitats for one in 10 of the world's known species.