Drive for climate compensation grows after Pakistan's floods

But at COP26 in Glasgow last year, the United States and European Union members rejected demands for a fund to compensate poor countries for “loss and damage” - destruction already wrought by climate change.

“Bigger states are extremely concerned about liability. How long can they keep kicking the can down the road? They may at some point want to settle as the issue isn’t going to go away,” said Margeretha Wewerinke-Singh, assistant professor of international public law at Leiden University in the Netherlands.

Wewerinke-Singh is also the lead counsel for the tiny Pacific island nation of Vanuatu in its pursuit of an advisory opinion on climate change from the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

She added that there is a basis for legal action. International law says states have an obligation not to cause harm to the environment of other states. Violations can trigger an obligation to make reparation, by either restoring the situation to what it was before or providing compensation.

Pakistan has two options, said Wewerinke-Singh. It could go after states through an international body like the ICJ. But this avenue rules out China and the US, two of the world’s biggest greenhouse gas emitters, as they don’t recognise the ICJ’s jurisdiction.

Alternatively, Pakistan could pursue cases against governments or fossil fuel companies in national courts.

Wewerinke-Singh pointed to successful suits against tobacco companies for the harm caused by smoking.

“Climate change litigation is in its infancy. Tobacco litigation is an example of litigation that was construed to be far-fetched, but it really took off,” she said.

Regardless of Rehman’s statement, Pakistan’s prime minister and foreign minister have both said their country is not demanding reparations. Instead, they have spoken forcefully of rich countries’ moral obligation to help Pakistan as a victim of climate change.

That may reflect a calculation on Pakistan's part that it is more likely to get the funding it needs by pressing developed countries to give at a UN-backed donor conference for Pakistan expected later this year, rather than stoke their fears on reparations by pursuing a long-term, systematic solution like a fund for loss and damage.