Steaks running high: Drought and shrinking herds push US beef prices through the roof

NEW YORK: A prolonged drought is shrinking livestock herds and driving beef prices to record highs in the US, even as consumption is growing stronger.

These days, Mary Skinner is finding it harder to get her daily meat intake.

"I have an extreme need for protein and I need to eat meat that my doctor ordered," said the 69-year-old shopper outside Grand Central Market, in New York.

"I used to be able to sometimes buy ribeye steak but ... I'm now eating a lot more ground beef."

The headline rate of inflation has slowed in recent months, with a 3.7 per cent reading in September, year over year. But steak is still riding high, up 9.7 per cent, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The average price for this American staple has risen 27 per cent over the last three years.

"It's gotten to a point where I've started buying more things that can be slow-cooked, because from a price perspective, you're getting more affordable stuff," said another patron, who declined to share his name.

INCREASING DEMAND

While inflation has been a dominant theme over the last couple of years, beef is on a trajectory of its own.

Though America is often seen as home to giant herds and sprawling ranches, it is short of cattle.

"We're at the lowest beef cattle numbers since the 1960s," said Scott Brown, a specialist in farm and livestock issues at the University of Missouri.

Herds have dwindled by 10 per cent over the last five years, according to the US Department of Agriculture (USDA).

"The primary driver has really been drought in many parts of cattle country. That's been a multi-year event," said Brown.

He dates the decline back to the autumn of 2020.

Pastures have decreased in size due to the lack of rainfall. Faced with less grazing land and skyrocketing hay prices, ranchers have dramatically reduced their herds.